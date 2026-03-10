Wed on the Rock Bridal Show returns March 15 in Oregon

The much-anticipated Wed on the Rock Bridal Show is coming back this spring.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at The River’s Edge Experience — a stunning riverfront wedding and event venue nestled along the Rock River in downtown Oregon.

The bridal show gives engaged couples and wedding planners an exceptional opportunity to meet top local vendors, explore wedding services and gather fresh inspiration for their big day.

The River’s Edge Experience is located at 103 S. First St. in Oregon.