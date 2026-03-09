Mt. Morris Public Library’s Master Gardener class is March 25

Herb Gardening Class

Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m.: Join Master Gardeners Phil and Marcia as they delve into the world of herb gardening. Learn about herbs that you can grow all year long inside and which ones you can plant outside soon. There will be information about which herbs do well indoors that you can have all winter long, how to use them in a variety of recipes, and which herbs can be planted outside for summer growing. Sign up at the link in the events page on the library’s website.

Lego Night!

Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m.: Bring the family out for some awesome brick building. We will pull out #AlltheLegos for this night and kids can build whatever they can imagine. Then they can put a name on their creation and keep it in the library’s display for all to enjoy until the next Lego night.

Library Board Meetings

Monthly board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the library unless otherwise noted. The public is welcome to attend. Upcoming 2026 meeting dates are March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Explore More Illinois

Explore More Illinois users can access and reserve passes from any of the attractions on the Mount Morris Library website, mtmorris-il.org, under the resources page. Visit the website to browse attractions.

Adult Programming

We would love to hear from you. Do you have any program ideas? Do evenings or weekends work better? Do you have a program you would like to share/lead? Contact Mary Cheatwood at the library through email at mmlib@mtmorris-il.org or call 815-734-4927.

The Mount Morris Public Library is located at 105 S. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris.