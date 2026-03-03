Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department urges caution when open burning

Spring has arrived, and with it comes property cleanups, tree and brush removal and the annual open burning season for brush and trees, and other landscape waste.

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department urges caution if conducting open burning this spring and offers these reminders. The OCSWMD also encourages alternatives to open burning, such as field application, chipping and composting. If you live in an area with landscape waste collection, try to utilize this service as an alternative to open burning.

Only landscape waste (leaves, brush, limbs, logs) generated on the property where the open burning is taking place may be openly burned in Ogle County. If conducting a landscape waste burn, be sure the material is dry, will burn quickly, and not smolder.

Burn on days where smoke will readily dissipate and avoid burning on windy days. There should be no burning if there is a red flag warning posted for that day. Smoke generated from open burning is not allowed to cause air pollution, restrict visibility on roadways or cause a nuisance issue for neighbors.

Conduct open burning at least 50 feet from structures, fences, fields, and croplands and have a method of extinguishment on hand to adequately extinguish a potential out-of-control fire. The open burning should be monitored at all times.

The burning of other waste (furniture, mattresses, construction/demolition debris, garbage, textiles, electronics, and plastic) is prohibited in Ogle County and the state of Illinois under all circumstances and in all areas, urban or rural.

If you live within a municipality in Ogle County, there may be more restrictive open burning ordinances in place. Check with that unit of local government for open burning regulations prior to conducting any open burning if you are unsure.

If conducting a large landscape waste burn, notify the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office at its non-emergency number at 815-732-2136, or your local fire protection district, prior to the open burn. Inform them of the location, date and times of the open burning operation.

Use caution if open burning this spring. If you have questions regarding open burning, composting, or other waste disposal and recycling options in Ogle County, call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020 or visit the Ogle County website.