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Kingspan Insulation installs 881-kilowatt solar array at Mendota facility

System expected to generate one million kilowatt-hours annually and offset 700 metric tons of carbon emissions

Kingspan Insulation North America in Mendota.

Kingspan Insulation North America in Mendota. (Mathias Woerner)

By Mathias Woerner

Kingspan Insulation North America is installing an 881-kilowatt rooftop solar array at its Mendota facility, expected to generate approximately one million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually, according to a company news release.

The system will span approximately 50,000 square feet of roof space and offset roughly 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year while helping power the facility’s operations, the release said.

The Mendota project is Kingspan’s third solar installation in North America and represents a milestone in the global Kingspan Group’s “Planet Passionate” sustainability initiative, according to the news release. Through the program, the company has committed to adding solar systems on all wholly-owned sites while achieving 60% direct renewable use by 2030.

REC Solar, a leading nationwide independent power producer, and Dynamic Energy, a national commercial solar developer and engineering, procurement and construction provider, developed and installed the system.

Kingspan Insulation North America facility in Mendota.

The facility at 1101 Lori Lane was acquired by Kingspan in 2021, employs 39 people and manufactures expanded polystyrene insulation materials. (Mathias Woerner)

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