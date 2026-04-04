Kingspan Insulation installs 881-kilowatt solar array at Mendota facility

Kingspan Insulation North America is installing an 881-kilowatt rooftop solar array at its Mendota facility, expected to generate approximately one million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually, according to a company news release.

The system will span approximately 50,000 square feet of roof space and offset roughly 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year while helping power the facility’s operations, the release said.

The Mendota project is Kingspan’s third solar installation in North America and represents a milestone in the global Kingspan Group’s “Planet Passionate” sustainability initiative, according to the news release. Through the program, the company has committed to adding solar systems on all wholly-owned sites while achieving 60% direct renewable use by 2030.

REC Solar, a leading nationwide independent power producer, and Dynamic Energy, a national commercial solar developer and engineering, procurement and construction provider, developed and installed the system.