Huels earns national recognition and represents Oregon School District at state conference

Oregon Community Unit School District 220 announced that Ryan Huels, principal of Oregon Elementary School, has recently been recognized at both the national and state levels for his leadership in education.

Huels was featured in Education Week, one of the nation’s most respected education publications, where he contributed to a discussion on how school leaders can better support teachers and prevent professional burnout.

Drawing from his experience at Oregon Elementary School, Huels outlined practical leadership decisions that prioritize staff well-being while maintaining high expectations for student learning.

Among the strategies he shared were reducing unnecessary meetings, communicating with clarity and efficiency, and maintaining consistent visibility throughout the school day. By being present in classrooms, hallways, lunch periods and school activities, Huels emphasized the importance of staying connected to both students and staff.

“Effective leadership starts with listening and being present,” Huels said. “If we want teachers to give their best to students, we have to make sure they feel supported, valued, and respected.”

In addition to his national feature, Huels represented OCUSD 220 at the Illinois ASCD Pump Up Primary Conference on March 6, where he shared insights with fellow administrators on building sustainable school culture. His presentation focused on practical systems that reduce burnout, strengthen morale, and create environments where educators can thrive long term.

Superintendent PJ Caposey noted that this recognition reflects the strength of leadership across the district.

“Ryan’s work exemplifies what we believe in at OCUSD 220 – leadership that is visible, responsive, and centered on people. We are proud to see his efforts recognized beyond our local community," Caposey said.

Huels was quick to credit the staff of Oregon Elementary School, emphasizing that any recognition is a reflection of the collective commitment of teachers and support personnel who show up daily for students.

OCUSD 220 congratulated Huels on these accomplishments and appreciates his continued dedication to representing the district with professionalism and purpose.