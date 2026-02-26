Augustana Symphonic Band to perform at Oregon High School on March 20

The Augustana Symphonic Band, directed by Dr. James Lambrecht, will bring performances to communities across Illinois and Wisconsin from March 20-26.

The tour starts with a concert at 7:30 p.m. March 20 at Oregon High School. The concert is open to the public. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Four tour performances will take place as part of the tour in the hometowns of current Augustana band members Evan James, who attended Oregon High School, Dale Faber from Bureau Valley High School, Braden Foy from Batavia High School, and Sierra Jelinek from Cambridge High School.

This tour’s repertoire will include Percy Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy”, widely regarded as one of the most significant works in wind band literature, in addition to contemporary selections reflecting classical, folk and jazz traditions from diverse cultures.

The Augustana Symphonic Band, which was established in 1874, recently celebrated its 150th anniversary with a specially commissioned piece by composer Kevin Walczyk.

The ensemble tours annually, most recently to the East Coast and Japan. The annual tour reinforces Augustana’s commitment to engaged learning by extending the classroom into communities across the region.