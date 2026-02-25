Chana Play Day scholarships available

The Chana Play Day committee has announced competition for several scholarships. The candidates must be high school graduates or the equivalent with ties to the Chana area.

Applicants who are current or former residents of Chana or who have parents or grandparents who attended Chana School or participated in Chana Play Day may apply. Two-time recipients are not eligible to reapply.

The scholarships will be awarded to the candidates who best meet and complete the requirements listed in the application.

Scholarship forms may be picked up at the Oregon High School guidance office or Stocking Equipment, 4 miles east of Oregon on Illinois Route 64.

Deliver or mail the applications to Ron Stocking, Stocking Equipment, 3749 E. Pine Rock Road, Oregon, IL 61061.

The completed application must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.