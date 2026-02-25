Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Ogle County News

Chana Play Day scholarships available

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Chana Play Day committee has announced competition for several scholarships. The candidates must be high school graduates or the equivalent with ties to the Chana area.

Applicants who are current or former residents of Chana or who have parents or grandparents who attended Chana School or participated in Chana Play Day may apply. Two-time recipients are not eligible to reapply.

The scholarships will be awarded to the candidates who best meet and complete the requirements listed in the application.

Scholarship forms may be picked up at the Oregon High School guidance office or Stocking Equipment, 4 miles east of Oregon on Illinois Route 64.

Deliver or mail the applications to Ron Stocking, Stocking Equipment, 3749 E. Pine Rock Road, Oregon, IL 61061.

The completed application must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.

Oregon Oregon Community Unit School District 220Ogle CountyLocal NewsChanaScholarshipsScholarshipOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois