Oregon High School Senior Spotlight series begins

Oregon School District 220 has started its Senior Spotlight series, a daily feature that recognizes members of the Oregon High School Class of 2026.

The series highlights one senior every day and celebrates their achievements, interests and experiences throughout their time at OHS and their future plans.

Senior Spotlight will allow every student to get their moment.

Each post is designed to give the student an opportunity to reflect on their journey through high school while sharing with the community more about the individual in the graduating class. The series aims to recognize not only the students’ accomplishments, but personal growth, leadership and the uniqueness of the students themselves.

Oregon School District communication intern Virginia Sowl will help ensure each senior has the opportunity to be recognized and celebrated. Senior Spotlights will be posted regularly throughout the week on the OCUSD Facebook page.