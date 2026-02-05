Oregon High School introduces off-campus lunch for seniors

Oregon High School has recently introduced an off-campus lunch option for seniors who are eligible. This opportunity is a way to reward responsible behavior, support independence and provide seniors with a flexible time during their day.

The off-campus lunch allows approved seniors to leave the high school campus during their assigned lunch period and return before the next class period begins. Participation is limited to seniors who meet attendance, academic and behavioral requirements as stated by Oregon CUSD 220 policies (cannot be failing a class, cumulative GPA of 2.75 or greater, 90% or higher attendance, no major disciplinary infractions). Students must have also completed the required permission form as well.

Local businesses have also shown gratitude to the program, with increased sales during the lunch hour. Dos Amigos specifically has mentioned to a multitude of seniors that they are thankful that students choose to visit their restaurant during lunch, highlighting the positive relationship between Oregon High School and the local community.

After the first week, seniors have expressed appreciation for the new program, noting that it provides a higher level of trust between the students and the school. The district looks forward to seeing seniors take advantage of this opportunity while continuing to represent the Hawk community with their pride and responsibility.