Wild Neighbors: Beavers – Nature’s Engineers program coming to Oregon on Feb. 11

Local residents will have an opportunity to learn more about one of Illinois’ most fascinating native animals during Wild Neighbors: Beavers — Nature’s Engineers, a free program offered by University of Illinois Extension. The presentation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. (Photo provided by U of I Extension)

Extension Educator Peggy Anesi will lead the session, exploring the complex relationship between humans and beavers. From the child enchanted by a beaver’s quiet meal at the zoo to the landowner frustrated by a freshly felled tree, these animals evoke a wide range of reactions. Anesi notes that while beavers can create challenges, they also play an important ecological role –and they make decisions based on instinct, not human expectations.

Anesi specializes in environmental education, helping audiences understand wildlife behavior, habitat needs, and the connection between animals and water quality. She holds a bachelor of science degree in zoology with a focus on wildlife management.

Those needing reasonable accommodations to participate can contact the DeKalb County Extension office at 815-758-8194.

The program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the Rock River Center at 815‑732‑3252.