Reading challenge continues at Julia Hull District Library

On Jan. 16, Julia Hull Library introduced its first Senior Social – a program just for senior citizens. (Photo provided by Julia Hull Library)

Join Julia Hull District Library’s adults-only Winter Reading Challenge via the Beanstack app. Log reading and activities to earn virtual badges and tickets that you can use to enter to win one of two grand prizes. The challenge runs until Feb. 28.

Tween Scene: Candy Heart Catapults

Arm your battlements: We’re building catapults in the library, ready to knock down castles with candy hearts! The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, and is for grades 5-8. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.

Cocoa & Crafts

Get cozy, connect and create. Drop in to make a seasonal tumbler or mug using precut vinyl design while enjoying conversation and hot cocoa. The session is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, and is for adults only.

A Very Spectacular Costume Character Storytime

Join us for a special character story time featuring The Very Hungry Caterpillar! We’ll read select Eric Carle books, enjoy songs and rhyme, and make a craft. The Very Hungry Caterpillar will join us, so bring your camera for a photo op. The event begins at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16. All ages are welcome. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.

Senior Social: Bingo!

Stop by for coffee, donuts, conversation and bingo at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.

Hot ‘N’ Cole!

It may be cold outside, but it’ll be sizzlin’ hot inside the library as we enjoy the music of the legendary Cole Porter performed live by Cynthia & Matt of Nostalgia Entertainment. Highlights include “Too Darn Hot,” “You’re the Top,” “Anything Goes,” “I Love Paris” and many more. The performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, and is for adults. Registration is required by calling 815-645-8611.

Trivia Night at the Library Fundraiser

An evening of trivia to benefit the Friends of the Library will be Friday, Feb. 27. The event will raise funds to support library programs and services. Call now to register for an evening of variety trivia in rounds. Teams will be made up of four to six players at a cost of $10 per player. Trivia runs from 7-9 p.m. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.