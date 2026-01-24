Byron’s Gentz named to UW-Whitewater men’s track and field team

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s track and field team started its 2026 indoor season on Jan. 17. The outdoor season starts March 27.

Byron’s Sam Gentz, whose major at UW-Whitewater is cybersecurity, is on the roster.

The Warhawks finished third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at the indoor championship meet and fourth at the outdoor championship meet in 2025. The team tied for 13th at the NCAA Indoor Championships and tied for 50th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Head coach Mike Johnson enters his 19th season leading the men’s program. The Warhawk men have finished among the top 10 at 19 national meets (11 indoor, eight outdoor) during Johnson’s tenure.

The Warhawks began the 2026 season Jan. 17 at Carthage’s Firebird First Invitational. The team competes in its first regular season home meet of the season on Saturday, Jan. 24 - the Karl Schlender Invitational at Kachel Fieldhouse. For the full 2026 schedule, visit uwwsports.com.