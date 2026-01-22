‘He impacted so many people’ Hall of Fame basketball coach Russ Zick remembered by former players, colleagues

There was only one Russ Zick.

Zick, who coached boys high school basketball for 40 years with lengthy stints at Rochelle and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, died at 72 on Jan. 13.

Zick’s Hubs won 238 games and six regional titles between 1997 and 2011. His journey also included an additional 14 years at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, seven years at Ashton-Franklin Center (AFC), four years at Scales Mound and a final season at Kaneland in 2018-2019.

He took his Paxton-Buckley-Loda squad to the Class A Final Four in 1996. Ultimately, he was at the helm for 613 victories.

“The record books show the wins and losses through his Hall of Fame career, but looking back that is just a part of it all,” said Dr. Jason Harper, superintendent for Rochelle CCSD 231. “I would guess the first stories his former players tell when they get together is about who he was as a person and coach. We all carry our own individual memories of him. The fun stories, and the tough times he led us through, come together and form his legacy.”

Zick not only won games, he changed lives.

“Two years after I graduated, I had a chance encounter with Coach Zick in the office of Rochelle Township High School while interviewing for a youth coaching position,” said Scott Stevens, who played for Zick at Rochelle. “Russ was in the main office, spinning around in a chair with his eyes to the ceiling, waiting for his next Drivers Ed student.”

After Zick overcame his self-induced dizzy spell he asked Stevens what he was doing there.

“As a result of that serendipitous meeting, he ended up inviting me to join the Ashton-Franklin Center High School basketball staff under him as his assistant coach,” Stevens said. “Little did I know at the time, but that chance meeting would change the course of both my character and career. I spent three seasons working for Russ at AFC before he retired. I was fortunate enough to step into my first head coaching role equipped with the lessons and spirit he played a large part in instilling within me. I am forever grateful for those lessons.”

Stevens played during Zick’s 14th season at Rochelle in 2010-2011.

“That was the season that Russ retired from Rochelle, and the season was full of hope, lessons and passion,” Stevens said. “While this was true, I don’t think that those sentiments were exclusive to that season when it came to Russ. As I came up through the school system, Russ always stuck out to me as someone that I wanted to make proud.

“This was not due to his status as head coach, rather it was because of the draw that he exuded to anyone he came in contact with. Coach Zick was firm in his beliefs but open to hearing others perspectives. He was dedicated to his craft and elevated his players to be the same. This reality was not out of fear but of respect.”

Current Rochelle boys head basketball coach Tim Thompson called Zick a tremendous coach and a great friend and mentor.

Thompson served as assistant for Zick for 12 years at Rochelle. When Zick retired from his teaching position at Rochelle and departed to coach at Ashton-Franklin Center, Thompson took his former job.

“He was always prepared and had a passion for coaching.” Thompson said. “He was a great motivator of young men.”

And he promoted the game.

“I think one of his greater strengths was his passion for basketball at the youth level,” Thompson said. “He would not just run camps and manage local travel leagues, but always make a great effort to get to kids games whether it was travel games, middle school games, or grade school games. The kids would love to see him there. He played in open gyms into his 60s. He has impacted so many people in all the areas he taught and coached. He will be missed by many.”

Peter Goff, athletic director at DeKalb, went head-to-head with Zick on the hardwood when he was coaching.

“He loved basketball and he’s a Hall of Famer.” Goff said. “He’s done everything. And he loved the kids, and later in life when we talked we talked about our grandkids and basketball. And he was crazy. They said one time he had his trampoline in his living room. That was some of the quirky stuff he did.”

Goff called his high school coach Cal Hubbard recently simply to thank him, a gesture undoubtedly inspired by Zick.

“I’m really sad that I didn’t reach out to (Zick),” Goff said. “We talked about it at Christmas about getting together. You never forget your coaches. I called my high school coach today because I just wanted to say I love you and everything you did for me. I remember the last time I talked to (Rich) Herrin (former Benton and SIUC coach) and told him the things you have done for me are unbelievable. And I loved him for that, and I love Russ Zick and his whole family.”

That included Zick’s brother John, who gave Goff his first coaching job at Ashton-Franklin Center.

“John and I just talked the other day that it’s been 31 years ago that he hired me,” Goff said. “And then the Rochelle job opened up and they hired Russ. That’s when I met Russ and we became good friends and then when I became head coach at Sterling there were some great battles between us in the old NCIC (North Central Illinois Conference). And we went everywhere scouting together when we had off days.”

Former Rock Falls and Rock Island coach Thom Sigel also had some battles against Zick.

“We had some heated battles, some great games,” Sigel said. “Obviously, playing at Rochelle was very tough and playing at Rock Falls was pretty tough at that time. In the midst of battle it might look like there was a problem with the relationship or look like he was fuming, but my recollection is he would go through the handshake line win or lose and I could call the next day and ask ‘do you got something on so-so (team) and he was always willing to help out. Great coaching friends go against each other and don’t want to lose to each other, they want to battle until it’s over and I think he epitomized that as much as anybody.”

Sigel, a Hall of Fame member himself, guided Rock Island to the 2011 Class 3A state title during Zick’s final season at Rochelle.

“I think one of the things I would say is he was innovative,” Sigel said. “He was willing to play a different style and even game strategies. He studied the game and implemented those things.”

Throughout his time with Zick, Stevens said unexpected awe seemed to be a common occurrence in his company.

“In retrospect, I don’t think it was chance happenings that created the ‘awe’ I felt, rather it was the environment that Russ willed into existence,” he said. “For example, I walked into AFC High School for practice at six in the morning one day as I thought to myself that I would be the early one this time. Instead, I found an empty rack of balls because Russ had perfectly placed every available ball in the most impossible places in the gym.”

Balls were wedged between each hoop and balanced on the back of the rim. Others rested on the top edge of the backboard. Another was at least 20 feet high on a fire alarm cage. Not a single ladder was in sight.

“He stood firm on his claim that each placement could be credited to ‘a perfectly placed shot,’” Stevens said. “To this day I have no idea what time he showed up to the gym to pull off this incredible feat. This was all done to squeeze every ounce of joy out of me, his players, and life. That is Russ Zick to me.”