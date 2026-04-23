U of I Extension to host programs on ticks, small ruminants

University of Illinois Extension in Lake and McHenry Counties will host two educational programs on Monday, May 4, offering Illinois residents timely information on the movement of invasive ticks and small ruminant health and management.

Dr. Teresa Steckler, University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture specialist, will lead both programs.

The day will begin at 11 a.m. with an Illinois Tick Program at the Lake County Extension office. The invasive Asian longhorned tick (Haemaphysalis longicornis) has now been confirmed in three Illinois counties since its initial detection in 2024. Surveillance efforts – including community tick submissions and tick checks on transported cattle – have been critical in identifying new introductions and understanding the tick’s spread.

This program includes a $5 materials fee, which covers the cost of supplies and provides each participant with a take‑home tick collection kit to support ongoing community surveillance.

“Spring and summer are great times for people to enjoy the outdoors. However, it is important for Illinois residents to take precautions against bug bites, specifically ticks and mosquitoes,” Steckler said in a news release. “This program is designed to inform the public of tick movement within Illinois, where ticks are found in the environment, outline the potential for tick‑borne diseases, and how to protect yourself from tick bites.”

The day will conclude with the Health and Management Roundup for Small Ruminants at 6 p.m. in McHenry County.

Sheep and goats continue to grow in popularity among youth and adults, offering an accessible entry point into livestock production on small acreage.

Steckler emphasizes the importance of proper management, noting that “sheep and goat producers face numerous challenges to keep their animals healthy while protecting the bottom line. This program will provide timely information on small ruminant nutrition and management, especially nutritional needs, feed selection, and general health management during the spring and summer months.”

This workshop will cover small ruminant nutrition, feed selection, and general health strategies. Animals will be on hand for live, hands‑on demonstrations, allowing participants to practice evaluation techniques under expert guidance.

Both programs are open to livestock owners, agricultural professionals, 4‑H families, and interested community members. Participants may attend one or both sessions at extension.illinois.edu/lm/events.

For additional information or to request reasonable accommodations, contact the Lake County University of Illinois Extension office at 847-223-8627 or in McHenry at 815-338-3737.