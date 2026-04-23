MainStreet Libertyville announces interim director

MainStreet Libertyville is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelley Crimmins as interim executive director. (Photo provided by MainStreet Libertyville)

MainStreet Libertyville is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelley Crimmins as interim executive director.

Crimmins, who joined the organization in September 2025 as program and marketing assistant, will serve in this leadership role temporarily, guiding the organization’s continued growth and impact in downtown Libertyville.

In her new role, Crimmins will oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization while advancing programs and initiatives aligned with MainStreet Libertyville’s mission to support and promote the downtown district.

Crimmins brings more than 20 years of experience as a marketing and outreach professional, with a career rooted in journalism and public service. Since joining MainStreet Libertyville, she has played an integral role in expanding the organization’s digital presence and strengthening engagement with the local business community.

“Kelley has brought strong enthusiasm and expertise to our organization, not only helping us grow our digital footprint and market downtown Libertyville but also becoming a trusted partner and friendly face to our business community,” Board President Kate Vittore said in a news release. “Kelley has become an incredible asset to our organization and larger community, and we are confident she will bring fresh energy to this new role that will advance our mission and strengthen our partnerships.”

Founded in 1989, MainStreet Libertyville is a 501(c)(3), nationally recognized and accredited, volunteer-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the character and promoting downtown Libertyville. The organization hosts more than 50 days of community and retail events each year, drawing residents and visitors alike to enjoy the charm of the district – from events in picturesque Cook Park to award-winning restaurants and distinctive boutiques.

For information, visit mainstreetlibertyville.org.