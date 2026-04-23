Your photos can help capture county’s story for America250

As part of America250 in Lake County, residents are invited to help tell the county’s story through photos.

To help residents do that, the county has created the Lake County Self-Guided History Tour, an interactive map featuring a selection of historic landmarks and locations across the county. While the map doesn’t include every significant site, it’s a great starting point for discovering and exploring Lake County’s rich history, and it can serve as inspiration for photo submissions.

Find the map here at experience.arcgis.com/experience/35f1a46b890c48a792ac61dddcbd1505

Visit a historic site, snap a photo and submit it to help showcase Lake County’s history as part of the America250 initiative.

These photos will form a collection that honors Lake County as part of America’s semiquincentennial celebration.

If there are historically significant places in the county that are missing from the map, residents can submit them for inclusion. Send the location with a brief description explaining its importance to the Lake County Communication Division. Contributions will help expand the tour and ensure that more local stories are shared and preserved.

Selected photos that are submitted by May 4 may be included in Lake County communications, social media and digital campaigns as part of the celebration, and may receive a commemorative Lake County America250 button.

Submit photos at surveymonkey.com/r/TDR8N79.

Stay informed about Lake County’s America 250 events and activities by visiting lakecountyil.gov/America250.