Chesney invites community to spread Valentine’s Day cheer to local seniors

Andrew Chesney

Andrew Chesney (Photo supplied by Andrew Chesney)

By Shaw Local News Network

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is inviting residents across the 45th District to help brighten Valentine’s Day for local seniors by participating in his Valentines for Seniors Card Drive.

The card drive encourages community members to create or purchase Valentine’s Day cards to be shared with seniors in local care facilities, helping spread kindness and cheer during the holiday season.

“Too many seniors feel isolated, particularly this time of year,” Chesney said. “Even a small gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can remind them that their community cares and is thinking of them.”

Residents are encouraged to drop off or mail Valentine’s Day cards to Chesney’s district office. Homemade or store-bought cards are welcome, and messages of encouragement and appreciation are especially encouraged.

Cards must be received by Feb. 7. Drop off or mail to Senator Andrew Chesney’s Office; 50 W. Douglas St., Suite 1001 Freeport, IL 61032.

Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cards may be placed in the marked mailbox inside the office during drop-off hours.

