Hands on Oregon donates $2,000 to OHS Transitions program

For the second consecutive year, Hands On Oregon donated $2,000 to the Oregon High School Transitions program. The program serves to enrich the lives of junior and senior students who have been identified as having learning challenges. (Photo provided by Hands on Oregon)

The mission of Transitions is to assist these students in learning some of the basic life skills required for successful living in our community including banking, cooking and performing household chores.

In addition, job skills are taught including math in the workplace, workplace etiquette and technology skills. The program also introduces students to internships and work-based learning, as well as providing them with opportunities to access the community for shopping and leisure activities.

Hands On Oregon is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2015 with the purpose of enriching the lives of Oregon citizens and the community through local caring and creative volunteerism.

For more information, visit the Hands On Oregon Facebook page.