Stillman Valley High School earns place on AP School Honor Roll for 2024-25 school year

Stillman Valley High School has been selected for the AP School Honor Roll for the 2024-2025 school year.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work to welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success. Research shows that students who take AP courses and exams are more likely to attend college and graduate on time.

The students who enter four-year colleges with credit from AP accelerate their path to graduation and build confidence for college success. And even for those who don’t earn college credit, AP coursework provides early exposure to college-level work and contributes to a college-going school culture.

“We are so honored to earn AP Honor Roll recognition through College Board; it is an incredible testament to the talent and high standards of our faculty and staff, coupled with the impressive focus and dedication of our students,” SVHS Principal Leslie Showers said. “Advanced Placement (AP) courses are open to all SVHS students who want to challenge themselves, and we are so proud of the culture of excellence that has been cultivated in our building and district.”