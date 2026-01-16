Rochelle Community Hospital Auxiliary offers scholarships

Scholarships are available through the Rochelle Community Hospital Auxiliary to area students who are planning to pursue careers in the healthcare field.

Six scholarships are available in 2026, including the Ward A. and Mabel T. Miller Scholarship.

The $2,000 scholarships are available to students who are currently attending or graduates of Rochelle, Ashton-Franklin Center or the Oregon High School districts, a current Rochelle-area resident (living within 15 miles of Rochelle), or an RCH employee or child of an RCH employee. If you have previously received an RCH scholarship, you may reapply after two years.

Applicants should be currently enrolled or have been accepted into an accredited program. An application form can be found on the hospital’s Facebook page or website at www.rochellehospital.com/pressreleases/.

Applications must be returned to Michelle LaPage, RCH Auxiliary scholarship chairman, at the hospital by Wednesday, March 4.