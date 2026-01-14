Arellano encourages communities to participate in Valentines for Seniors card drive

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, is asking residents of the 37th District to help make Valentine’s Day more meaningful for local seniors by contributing cards to his annual Valentines for Seniors card drive.

The card drive encourages community members to create or sign Valentine’s Day cards to be shared with local seniors, helping to brighten their day and reminding them they are valued members of the community.

“This card drive is about connection,” Arellano said. “Taking a few minutes to write a card can brighten someone’s day and remind our seniors that their community is thinking about them.”

How to participate: Residents are encouraged to drop off or mail Valentine’s Day cards to Senator Arellano’s district office. Homemade or store-bought cards are welcome, and messages of encouragement and appreciation are especially encouraged.

Cards must be received by Feb. 2, 2026. Drop off or mail to Senator Li Arellano Jr.’s Office; 86 S. Galena Ave., Suite 2; Dixon, IL 61021. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. If planning to deliver cards in person, residents are asked to call ahead to ensure staff availability. For questions, contact Nancy Naylor at 779-251-5003.