City of Rochelle’s 2025 work included infrastructure and personnel work

In 2025, the city of Rochelle completed a renovation and painting project on its water tower near the Illinois Route 251 overpass. (Jeff Helfrich)

The City of Rochelle’s work in 2025 included infrastructure work, small business development, and staffing replacement and expansion, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said Dec. 17, 2025.

Infrastructure projects included work on an iron removal plant at Rochelle Municipal Utilities’ Well 8, renovation and repainting of the city’s large water tower near the Illinois Route 251 overpass, starting a downtown project that will include utility undergrounding, parking lot work and a bathrooms, storage and stage structure; and securing easements and contractors for a new electrical substation on Centerpoint Drive.

“When I was hired, the city put a strategic plan together,” Fiegenschuh said. “One of the mayor and council’s top priorities at that time was infrastructure improvements and investment and that has continued. We changed our capital improvement plan from five years to 20 years and we’re really looking out at capital expenditures and infrastructure improvements. I’m very proud of that. Because we’re building and supporting services that are going to help people who aren’t even alive yet.”

The city also created a new grant program in 2025 for interior improvements to downtown businesses. A total of $30,000 will be budgeted for the program in 2026. The city has had a similar program in place for facade improvements to businesses citywide in recent years.

The city council also approved a tax-increment financing (TIF) redevelopment agreement with Down Range Properties, LLC for a renovation project at 422 Cherry Ave. The long-vacant former bank site will be transformed by its owner into “The Echelon”, with plans for residential units, tourism-oriented spaces, and multiple small business suites.

The city also took on personnel work in 2025, including the expansion of Rochelle Fire Department staffing and the establishment of the rank of captain within RFD due to rising call numbers and a desire for more safety at fire incidents.

“That’s one of my proudest accomplishments,” Fiegenschuh said. “That’s an example of how a union and city can work well together. It was a really thoughtful negotiation that brought that staffing model to light. And I think it’s worked out well. I see how busy our firefighters/EMTs are. Our calls have gone up every year outside of COVID-19.”

Public works staffing was also expanded in an effort to do more work in house and reduce expenses and time waiting on contractors.

The past year saw the retirements of City Finance Director Chris Cardott and Economic Development Director Jason Anderson. Cardott was replaced by Matt Hoffman, who was assistant finance director in Lake in the Hills. Anderson was replaced by former state representative and Lee County Industrial Development Association Executive Director Tom Demmer.

“Any time you lose seasoned staff members, it can be scary,” Fiegenschuh said. “That was our biggest challenge this year. We were able to bring on very talented staff to fill those roles.”

Fiegenschuh said city staff’s work meant a lot to him in 2025. He thanked frontline staff for carrying out city council policies and providing services to residents and called city department heads the “most talented group” he’s ever worked with.

2025 was Fiegenschuh’s last year as city manager in Rochelle, as he will be departing mid-January to take a position as city administrator of Washington, Illinois. He’s proud of his final year in The Hub City.

“We did projects big and small,” Fiegenschuh said. “We’ve had a great year with a lot of successes that couldn’t happen without a supportive mayor and city council. I’m super proud of what we accomplished and I wish Rochelle the best in 2026. I know there will be a lot of good stuff happening.”