Oregon’s Rock River Center announces holiday hours

Rock River Center is located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. (cody cutter)

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors. Visit www.rockrivercenter.org.

Rock River Center will close for the Christmas holiday from noon Wednesday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Jan. 2.

No activities/programs, services, or transportation will take place during this time. The center will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan 5.

Please schedule rides needed on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 before the Christmas holiday.