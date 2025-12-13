Rural Dixon man charged with shooting 3 police officers to appear in court again in February

Jonathon Gounaris (upper left) and his attorney, Jack DeBacker, appeared in Ogle County Court via video on Thursday, Dec. 11. (Earleen Hinton)

A rural Dixon man accused of shooting three police officers during a standoff at his home in June 2024 will appear in Ogle County court again in February.

Jonathon Gounaris, 33, appeared by video from the Winnebago County Jail on Thursday for a pretrial status hearing.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said he was notified earlier in the day that due to a shortage of staff at the Winnebago County Jail, Gounaris could not be transported to the Ogle County Judicial Center in Oregon to appear in person for the hearing.

Rock notified Gounaris’ attorneys, suggesting that they also could appear in court via video.

Gounaris is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of possessing a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. The charges stem from a June 12, 2024, standoff with police at his home in the Lost Lake subdivision near Dixon.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been held in the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford since his arrest.

Gounaris and one of his attorneys, Jack DeBacker of Wolf Criminal Law, Chicago, appeared via Zoom in front of Judge John “Ben” Roe with Rock and Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse for the afternoon hearing.

DeBacker told the court that the defense still is waiting for a report it ordered and suggested the next hearing be set for January.

Roe said his office, as well as Rock and Kruse, would be involved in a lengthy jury trial in January and suggested Feb. 4 for the next hearing date.

DeBacker, Rock and Kruse agreed to that date.

Gounaris was arrested after authorities were dispatched at 9 a.m. June 12, 2024, to his home at 402 Wild Rice Lane with a warning that they could be facing a “suicide-by-cop” situation.

The sheriff’s office activated the emergency response team, which is made up of individuals from different agencies that include the sheriff’s office, Oregon and Byron police departments, and SWAT medics from the Rochelle Fire Department.

During an exchange of gunfire with Gounaris, tactical medic Tyler Carls of the Rochelle Fire Department was struck twice in his body armor; Sgt. Tad Dominski, then a member of the Oregon Police Department, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper arm; and Lt. Jason Ketter of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Ketter was flown to OSF Medical Center in Rockford, where he underwent surgery and was released two days later. Dominski and Carls were treated at KSB Hospital in Dixon and released later the same day.

Gounaris also was struck during the exchange and suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated at KSB Hospital in Dixon before being transported and booked into the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.