Ogle County Sheriff’s Office kicks off holiday traffic enforcement

The holiday season is a time for joy, connection and celebration.

To help make sure those celebrations don’t end in tragedy, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Illinois in a major traffic safety effort.

From Dec. 12 through Jan. 5, officers will take part in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns. The enforcement efforts are supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s statewide outreach media program, “It’s Not a Game”, which reminds motorists that driving is serious business.

“This season, let’s make safety our shared priority,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “If you plan to drink or use impairing substances, plan ahead for a sober ride home and always wear your seat belt. Driving impaired isn’t just dangerous; it’s unacceptable. We’ll be out in full force, and no excuses will be accepted.”

The Ogle County sheriff urges everyone to take the following steps to prevent impaired driving and reduce the severity of crashes:

Plan ahead: Designate a sober driver, use public transportation or arrange for a ride-sharing service.

Check local options: Utilize your community’s sober ride programs.

Report dangers: If you spot an impaired driver, pull over safely and contact the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-732-2136.

Be a hero: Stop a friend from driving impaired by taking their keys and helping them get home safely.

Buckle up: It’s your best defense against impaired drivers and one of the simplest ways to save a life.

Slow down and stay focused: Obey the speed limit and avoid distractions such as texting, scrolling or gaming while driving.

This campaign is made possible through federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of Illinois’ “It’s Not a Game” statewide media outreach program.