Polo Chamber launches home and business holiday decorating contest

The Polo Chamber of Commerce recently announced its Home and Business Holiday Decorating Contest to showcase holiday spirit, brighten up the community and spread festive cheer.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third and honorable mention in both home and business categories.

Complete the online sign-up form no later than Friday, Dec. 19. Go to www.polochamber.org to register.

Judging will take place from Dec. 20-23. Participants are asked to have their lights on from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening during these dates.

“We encourage all members to participate or help spread the word,” according to a Chamber news release. “Let’s work together to make Polo shine bright this holiday season!”