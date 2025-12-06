Oregon High School student musicians selected to ILMEA all-state

Oregon High School students selected to ILMEA all-state are Sebastian Wright (from left), Aralin McLain, Elliot Peeling, Sarah Eckardt, Alexya Tran and Lia Tran. (Photo provided by Oregon High School)

Oregon High School student musicians were recently selected to ILMEA all-state.

Vocalists selected are Sebastian Wright (all-state chorus), Sarah Eckardt (honors chorus), Aralin McLain (honors chorus) and Elliot Peeling (honors chorus). Instrumentalists are Alexya Tran and Lia Tran, who will reaudition for ensemble placement.

“We are very proud of these students and the hard work they put into the audition process,” Band Director Andy Eckardt said.

“I am excited for the opportunity to take these students to Peoria, some for the first time and others for a third time,” Choir Director Zach Hall said.

The all-state festival and music education conference is Jan. 28-31 in Peoria.