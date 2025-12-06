Ogle County sheriff releases Thanksgiving enforcement numbers

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office has received thousands of emails and dozens of voicemails from members of the animal rights group SHARK (SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness). (Alex T. Paschal)

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office participated in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 to reduce crashes and save lives.

Enforcement focused on seat‑belt use, speeding, distraction, and alcohol‑ and drug‑impaired driving, including cannabis.

During the campaign, the Ogle County sheriff reported 25 speeding citations, zero occupant restraint citations, one electronic device use citation, four driving under the influence (alcohol and/or drugs) arrests, 55 other traffic citations, 12 traffic arrests and one criminal arrest.

“These results reflect our commitment to a safe community,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “Impaired is impaired, whether you use alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Combine that with not wearing a seat belt, and the consequences can be deadly. Please buckle up and plan a sober ride every time.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and aligns with Illinois’ statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket” and “It’s Not a Game” campaigns.