Oregon praises, recognizes public works department

Oregon Public Works employees were recognized for their efforts during the Nov. 25, 2025, city council meeting. Pictured are Skyler Bethel, Aaron Montoya, Jeff Pennington, Josh Pickering, Scott Wallace, Jordan Plock, Andrew Bonilla, and Director Bill Covell. Aidan Ellsworth was absent when the photo was taken. (Earleen Hinton)

Two weeks ago it was leaves and this week it was snow.

Those were just two of the foes recently faced by Oregon’s Public Work employees.

And the efforts of those nine employees and their director did not go unnoticed by city commissioners Nov. 25.

“I am so proud of every employee working for Oregon Public Works,” director Bill Covell said before each employee received a certificate for their efforts. “Your outstanding performance, dedication, and contributions to the city have had a significant impact on Oregon’s citizens.”

Employees Jordan Plock, Aaron Montoya, Skyler Bethel, Scott Wallace, Jeff Pennington, Josh Pickering, and Andrew Bonilla attended the meeting. Aidan Ellsworth could not attend the meeting.

“I just want to echo what Bill said. These guys are a lot of time behind the scenes,” said City Manager Darin DeHaan. “If there’s an emergency in the middle of the night they’re out there in dangerous weather conditions, clearing streets and trees. Constantly working on things.

“More and more I think we are getting positive comments from the community. I just had another citizen call me yesterday and talk about such a positive attitude coming out of the street department and how they are tackling so many broad projects,” said DeHaan. “I think it is fantastic that Bill is recognizing their work.”

Mayor Ken Williams also thanked the workers.

“You guys are the ones that really keep us going,” Williams said. “And thanks to you to Bill for your leadership and working with them.”

Williams joked that the crew should get plenty of rest, based on the weekend forecast for snow.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, nearly a foot of snow fell across the region, prompting city snowplows to hit the streets.

In other action, Kevin Most was sworn in as a sergeant for the Oregon Police Department.

Most, who most recently was an officer with the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, was hired as a detective on Oct. 28.

Oregon Police Chief Matthew Kalnins said Most brings a lot of experience and great investigative skills to the department.

Most’s hiring restores the city’s police force to nine full-time officers and one part-time officer.