Timber Lake Playhouse to produce ‘Les Misérables’ for 2026 season

Timber Lake Playhouse shared a major update to its 2026 summer lineup: The hit musical “Les Misérables” will return to the TLP stage from June 12 to 28.

Only a handful of theaters nationwide received the rights to produce the show next year, placing TLP in rare company and giving local audiences a chance to experience one of the most celebrated musicals of all time without traveling far from home.

“Les Misérables” replaces “The Cher Show” in the previously announced season and marks the musical’s first appearance at Timber Lake since 2014. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll.

Because the title has been restricted for the past decade, producing “Les Misérables” regionally has been almost impossible. Artistic director Tommy Ranieri has been checking in regularly over the past few years, hoping for the opportunity to bring it back.

“I grew up on ‘Les Mis,’ and it’s the show that made me fall in love with making theater,” Ranieri said. “Bringing it to our stage feels deeply personal; it’s the No. 1 dream show I’ve been chasing for years.”

Audiences can expect a full, sweeping production, complete with a live 14-piece orchestra. The musical’s powerful score and emotional story have resonated with generations, and TLP’s staging aims to deliver the kind of theatrical impact fans expect from this landmark show.