Sublette Christmas Walk, parade set for Dec. 4

Sublette’s annual Christmas Walk, “Christmas in the Village”, will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4.

Local stores and restaurants will be open and Santa will be at McGraw Tax and More on Main Street to greet the kids. There will be carriage rides in the downtown area and also a face painter for the kids.

Vendors and local businesses will have displays at the Sublette Community Building. There will also be dancers entertaining at the community building.

At 7 p.m., a lighted parade will be held in the downtown area, followed by lighting of the community Christmas tree and caroling.