20th annual 2-Ton Thanksgiving Food Drive in Rochelle raises over $30,000

On Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, dozens of local businesses, organizations and residents contributed hundreds of pounds of nonperishable food and more than $30,000 in cash donations. (Photo provided by 102.3 The Coyote)

The 20th annual Two-Ton Thanksgiving Food Drive in Rochelle, hosted by 102.3 The Coyote, SuperHits 93.5, and Prescott Brothers Ford, set new records this year with more food and monetary donations than ever.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, dozens of local businesses, organizations and residents contributed hundreds of pounds of nonperishable food and more than $30,000 in cash donations.

The Coyote and SuperHits owner Gary Petersen expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “A big thank you to all the sponsors that support our Two-Ton Food Drive every year. This event started long before I was here, and Prescott Brothers Ford has done an outstanding job taking the lead over the past five years. Every little donation helps a lot.”

Rochelle Christian Food Pantry Manager TyAnne Unger called the drive “a wonderful asset for our community,” adding, “There aren’t a lot of other places that do this, and we are always so blessed with the food we receive.”

Prescott Brothers Ford opened its showroom for 11 hours and featured a new Ford Ranger to be filled with donations.

“It’s crazy. Over four pallets of food were dropped off today, stacked higher than I’ve ever seen,” General Sales Manager Chad Young said.

“We’re always amazed by the generosity of our community and our sponsors,” Kris Wexell, program director and operations manager for The Coyote and SuperHits 93.5, said. “Every year, they step up and make a huge difference, and this food drive was no exception.”

The more than $30,000 collected will allow the Rochelle Area Christian Food Pantry to purchase food at rates far below retail prices, stretching the impact of each donation. Unger said demand continues to grow, noting the pantry served 744 families last month, double the previous year.

Frozen turkeys, canned goods, pasta and other essentials collected during the drive will help stock shelves and support families across Ogle County this holiday season.