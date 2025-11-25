Light Up Lincoln Christmas Parade is Dec. 5 in Rochelle

The Rochelle Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring the Light Up Lincoln Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring the Light Up Lincoln Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

The parade is being held in conjunction with the Old Fashioned Christmas Walk. Parade registrations are still being accepted until Dec. 3 by emailing rochellechamber@gmail.com to request a sign-up form.

Parade line up will start at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will step off promptly at 5:30 p.m. from Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Highway. The parade will then travel down Lincoln Highway to Lincoln Avenue, proceeding to Sixth Street, and end at the tree-lighting ceremony at City Hall. Businesses, service groups, church groups and musicians are all invited to participate.

“This event is a community favorite each year and has grown so much,” Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said. “We have had up to 50 entries with over 60 vehicles in recent years. We love the small town feel of this event and are so happy it has become the tradition to kick off the holiday season.

“We invite residents to come out and join us or enjoy the parade as a spectator. We have so many activities going on in the downtown area that evening. There is definitely something for everyone.”