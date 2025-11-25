Letter: Enjoyed Harris column on Rochelle

I just read Reed Harris’ column, “Consider this: Why I love Rochelle”, in the Sunday, Nov. 23, Rochelle News-Leader and I commend his love of Rochelle.

And I agree that “it takes a village” – the people, reasonable restaurants, a newspaper, a hospital, recreational facilities, the community foundation, organizations to help those in need, the airport, his reminiscences about “days long ago” and even the progress in the community – all those things he mentioned.

I also realize that ICE, the military, and the economy that he ended his column with are a concern.

What I think is missing from his column are the other things that make a small community great…the locally owned businesses, the schools, the places of worship, the library and my favorite place, the Flagg Township Museum.

Makes me want to know what you love best about Rochelle.

-Jan Devore, director, Flagg Township Museum, Rochelle