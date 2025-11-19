Oregon student musicians participate in district ILMEA music festival

Oregon Junior Senior High School musicians just finished wrapping up their first round of the ILMEA season with the district music festival on Nov. 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Oregon School District)

Oregon Junior/Senior High School musicians just finished wrapping up their first round of the Illinois Music Education Association season with the district music festival on Nov. 15.

Before that, there was also the jazz festival Nov. 1 and the orchestra festival Nov. 8. Oregon had 68 students in grades 6-12 submit auditions for ILMEA, and the students listed were selected as the top musicians in the district.

These all-district musicians performed concerts over the past few Saturdays after rehearsing all day with their respective conductors. The conductors are either college professors, composers, or retired high school directors.

In a couple weeks, these students will find out if they made any of the all-state groups. The all-state festival will be in Peoria at the end of January.

All-district choir: Lacey Weems, Maelah Barker, Charles Collins, Sarah Eckardt, Dani Gray, Asher Kramer, Aralin McLain, Jasper Messenger, Elliot Peeling, Grahm Todd, Alice Tomlinson, Addison Tucker, Sebastian Wright, and Mili Zavala.

All-district jazz band: Kate Nobis, Tim Davis, Sarah Eckardt, Caden Bradshaw, Mya Hansen, and Asher Kramer.

All-district orchestra winds: Lia Tran.

All-district band: Parker Cain, Huddson Long, Kate Nobis, Kailenna Pham, Trinie Tran, David Eckardt, Noelle Girton, Lexton Pham, Madeline Rogers, and Alexya Tran.