Candy Cane Christmas is the theme for Forreston’s Christmas in the Country

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd as they disembark a Forreston firetruck at Memorial Park en route to talking to kids during Christmas in the Country on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

Forreston’s beloved Christmas in the Country celebration begins Friday, Dec. 5.

The festivities kick off with the Methodist Church serving rolls and coffee from 9-11 a.m.

Following that, guests can enjoy the Christmas Corner and a soup, sandwich, and salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., all offered for a donation.

At 4 p.m., the Lutheran Church will hold its annual cookie sale in the community room of the Forreston Library; arrive early, as supplies are limited.

The library will be a busy place as it will also be the location of the Kiddo Christmas Crafts from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The lighted parade makes a return this year, serving as a festive way to greet Santa. Participants can register and line up at 5 p.m. on Ash Street between the fire station and Forreston Car Care, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join, whether on a side-by-side, bicycle, wagon, or on foot. The parade route travels west from the fire station to state Route 26. The parade will turn left on Route 26, travel one block and turn left on Cherry Street, and end on South Walnut at Memorial Park.

Upon arrival, Santa will assist in lighting the Community Christmas tree. Children will have the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a dropbox will be available for letters to Santa. Families can also enjoy making s’mores over a fire and sipping hot cocoa in the park.

Back this year is the vendor and craft show, along with a chili cook-off at Forreston Grade School, both are happening from 5-8 p.m. Chili and hot dogs will also be available for purchase. The Candy Cane Express wagon rides will offer a scenic tour of Forreston’s holiday lights. Don’t forget to visit the Forreston Fire Station, where cookies and cocoa will be served. The EMTs will raise funds by selling Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Downtown businesses will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Friday. This extended schedule provides an opportunity for patrons to explore the offerings of downtown stores and complete their gift shopping.

Festivities continue Saturday morning when Santa returns to the Forreston Library from 9 a.m. to noon, where children can enjoy snacks, crafts, and conversations with him.

A holiday light contest will take place from Friday, Dec. 5, to Friday, Dec. 12, with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 1.

Registration forms for the parade, the holiday decorating, and the chili cook-off can be picked up at Koeller Forreston Hardware or Forreston Public Library. Full schedules can be found at the Christmas in the Country Facebook page.