Ogle County 4-H members supporting food insecurity and patients with service projects

This season, Ogle County 4-H is leading a community service initiative and inviting residents to be part of it.

Local 4-H members are collecting donations for three causes: supporting local food pantries, bringing comfort to pediatric patients at Serenity Hospice, and creating warmth for patients at OSF St. Katharine Medical Center.

Support local food pantries by helping families enjoy a warm holiday meal by donating canned vegetables, boxed potatoes, stuffing mix, gravy, cranberries, turkeys, hams and other holiday staples. Donation deadlines for Thanksgiving are Nov. 17, Dec. 15 for Christmas, and for post-holiday needs, donations must be dropped off by Jan. 20.

Ogle County 4-H is assembling care packages for children in hospice care. The following items are needed: stuffed animals, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, markers, pencil boxes, books and cozy blankets. The donation deadline is Jan. 30.

Handmade items bring comfort to patients. Your donations will create warmth for OSF St. Katharine Medical Center. Members are collecting blankets (no larger than 48 inches by 48 inches), quilts, hats and stuffed animals. Templates to make these items and instructions are available from the office. The donation deadline is Jan. 30.

Please drop off any items at the Ogle County Extension Office, 421 W. Pines Road, No. 10, Oregon, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to request templates for handmade items, call 815-732-2191.