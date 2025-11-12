Rochelle CAN taking coat donations for upcoming Christmas shopping trip

The Rochelle Community Action Network will host its annual Christmas shopping trip for families in need in the community on Thursday, Dec. 11. The event will include a coat drive. (Shaw Local News Network)

The locations to donate coats are as follows: Rochelle Rec Center, Flagg-Rochelle Public Library, Tilton Elementary School, Central Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Rochelle Middle School, St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Patrick’s Church, Faith Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, United Methodist Church, Central Bank, Holcomb Bank, First State Bank and Stillman Bank.