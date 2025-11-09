Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Ogle County News

Oregon High School madrigal dinners are Dec. 5-6

Oregon High School is located on South 10th Street. (Earleen Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

Oregon High School’s madrigal dinner theme for this year is “The Unfinished Madrigal Dinners”.

Dinner will be 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Stronghold in the Brubaker Center. Dinner will be served, as well as wassail.

When emailing for tickets, provide the day you are coming, the number of people in your group and the names of everyone in your party. The cost is $25 per ticket.

If you are interested in attending, email zhall@ocusd.net. If you’d prefer to call or text, contact 815-677-5493. Reservations close Monday, Dec. 1.

Oregon Oregon Community Unit School District 220EducationOgle CountyLocal NewsOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois