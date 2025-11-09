Oregon High School madrigal dinners are Dec. 5-6

Oregon High School’s madrigal dinner theme for this year is “The Unfinished Madrigal Dinners”.

Dinner will be 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Stronghold in the Brubaker Center. Dinner will be served, as well as wassail.

When emailing for tickets, provide the day you are coming, the number of people in your group and the names of everyone in your party. The cost is $25 per ticket.

If you are interested in attending, email zhall@ocusd.net. If you’d prefer to call or text, contact 815-677-5493. Reservations close Monday, Dec. 1.