Oregon High School fall play is Nov. 7-9

Oregon High School

Oregon High School (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

Oregon High School will present its fall play, “Dystopia! The Hungry Maze Game of Divergent Death” by Don Zolidis on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. in the OHS Auditorium (right in through the pillar doors).

Teenagers fighting to the death? Check. A mysterious maze filled with traps? Check. A society divided into factions? Double check. What happens when all those stories collide? Total chaos, that’s what! Will they find freedom? Love? A decent snack? Or will the Gamemasters next twist finish them all off?

All tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children 5 and under.

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

