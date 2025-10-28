Kish College to offer five Short-Term programs in spring 2026

Kishwaukee College will offer five Short-Term programs during the spring 2026 semester.

Kish Short-Term programs provide students with the expertise needed to meet local workforce demands. The programs range from 11-15 weeks, allowing students to start a career immediately or build on skills with additional training.

Spring 2026 classes are available in hybrid, online and in-person formats. Participants need internet access to participate in programs with an online component. Some programs include an externship/clinical.

The Short-Term programs offered in spring 2026 are:

Appliance repair technician: Jan. 13-April 23 (in-person). Appliance repair technicians are skilled professionals trained to assist clients with household appliance installation, troubleshooting and repairs. In-person instruction is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College.

Dental assistant: Jan. 12-April 10 (online lecture/in-person practice). Dental assistants work with dentists and dental hygienists to provide preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. Online instruction is delivered in an asynchronous format. In-person practice is from 6-9 p.m. on four Tuesdays in a local dental office.

Pharmacy technician: Jan. 12-April 24 (online). Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Online instruction is delivered in an asynchronous format. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding is available to those who qualify.

Real estate broker pre-license: Jan. 13-March 5 (online). Real estate brokers perform many duties in real estate transactions, including marketing homes, establishing escrow accounts, and working to ensure transactions are fair and legal. Online instruction is from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Sterile processing technician: Jan. 12-April 17 (online). Sterile processing technicians support patient services in a health care facility. Technicians help decontaminate, clean, process, assemble, sterilize, store and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery. Online instruction is delivered in an asynchronous format.

Spring 2026 registration opens online at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3. Learn more or register for Kishwaukee College Short-Term programs at kish.edu/shortterm.