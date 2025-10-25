Shaw Local

Leaf River UMC to host blood drive Nov. 3

By Shaw Local News Network

The Leaf River United Methodist Church is hosting a community blood drive Monday, Nov. 3.

Staff from the Rock River Valley Blood Center will draw blood from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Giving blood is an easy, meaningful way to make a difference and can enhance the lives of up to three people. Giving blood takes about one hour.

If you are at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health, you should be eligible to donate blood.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can find the Leaf River United Methodist Church on Facebook or contact Laura at 815-276-5773 (call or text), or the Rock River Valley Blood Center at 815-965-8751, 877-RRVBC-99 or www.rrvbc.org.

