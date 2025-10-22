OSF Saint Katharine to host walk-in flu shot clinic in Oregon

The OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health in Oregon will offer a walk‑in flu shot clinic Monday, Nov. 3.

The shots will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their clinic, 1307 W. Washington St.

No appointment is necessary. Individuals may check in at the registration desk and present their insurance card to receive a flu vaccination. The clinic is open to the public and aims to make flu shots easily accessible throughout the community.

High‑risk groups, including children, seniors, pregnant individuals and those with chronic conditions, are encouraged to get the vaccine to prevent serious complications, according to the news release.