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Kane County Chronicle

Remains of female recovered from Fox River in Elgin, police investigation underway

(file photo) The Elgin Police Department recovered a dead body in the Fox River on June 21, 2026.

By Joey Weslo

The Elgin Police Department have launched a death investigation after a “female victim” was recovered from the Fox River in Elgin.

The body was found by department detectives around 3:50 p.m. Sunday just north of Kimball Street Bridge.

Both the police and the Elgin Fire Department responded to the area and participated in recovering the body.

“Information regarding the identity of the female will be withheld at this time pending a determination by the Kane County Coroner’s Office,” the police said in a post.

The police said further updates will be provided as the active investigation continues.

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Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network