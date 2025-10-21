Shaw Local

Spooktacular Saturday is Oct. 25 in Forreston

By Shaw Local News Network

The Forreston Area Business Association is hosting Spooktacular Saturday on Oct. 25.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participating businesses will have a green ghost sign displayed so it will be easy to determine which businesses to visit for trick-or-treating. Businesses will be located at the Forreston Township building and throughout downtown Forreston.

There will be bingo cards available at participating businesses. Bingo cards include a map and names of participating businesses. As the businesses are visited, the cards will be stamped. Completed cards will be eligible for one of three gift cards – $100, $50, and $25 gift card.

There will be free doughnuts from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a free hot dog lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Forreston Township building.

