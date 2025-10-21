Spooktacular Saturday is Oct. 25 in Forreston

The Forreston Area Business Association is hosting Spooktacular Saturday on Oct. 25.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participating businesses will have a green ghost sign displayed so it will be easy to determine which businesses to visit for trick-or-treating. Businesses will be located at the Forreston Township building and throughout downtown Forreston.

There will be bingo cards available at participating businesses. Bingo cards include a map and names of participating businesses. As the businesses are visited, the cards will be stamped. Completed cards will be eligible for one of three gift cards – $100, $50, and $25 gift card.

There will be free doughnuts from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a free hot dog lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Forreston Township building.