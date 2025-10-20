Mt. Morris Loaves and Fish Food Pantry seeks donations for Thanksgiving dinners

Mt. Morris Loaves and Fish Food Pantry is seeking donations to provide holiday meals to local families in need.

The meals will include a box with stuffing, gravy mix, vegetables, canned sweet potatoes, dry potatoes, rice, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, hot cocoa and dessert mix, made possible in partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank, and a 6-8 pound turkey breast purchased from a local grocery store.

Dinners will be distributed from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 21 on a first- come, first-served basis or while supply lasts.

A monetary donation of $15 will allow Loaves and Fish Food Pantry to provide a local family the opportunity to enjoy a traditional holiday meal with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

To sponsor one, two or more families, send your gift to Loaves and Fish Food Pantry, Box 202, Mt. Morris, IL 61054. Please send your gift by Nov. 15.

The Thanksgiving meal boxes will be distributed to neighbors in Mt. Morris, Leaf River and the surrounding area.

Any donations received above the amount needed to purchase the meal boxes will be used to purchase food for the pantry. The pantry has been serving an increasing number of individuals and families as groceries and the cost of utilities, housing and transportation continue to rise.

In the past year, Mt. Morris Loaves and Fish Food Pantry has provided food to an average of over 430 individuals, 166 households, each month, including at least 94 children and 106 seniors every month

The pantry will also be distributing Christmas gifts to neighbors in December. Donations of new hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and blankets will be accepted any time until Dec. 1. Donation bins are located at Mt. Morris churches and the Mt. Morris Senior Center.

The pantry is a partner with Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides food to food pantries and feeding programs across 13 Illinois counties.

For more information about the food pantry, call Loaves and Fish Food Pantry at 815-613-8776.

The pantry is open on the first and third Thursdays from 3:30–6 p.m. and second and fourth Mondays from 2-4:30 p.m.