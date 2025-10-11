Ogle County Sheriff’s Office awarded IDOT traffic enforcement grant

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office recently announced it has been awarded a federal fiscal 2026 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant.

Funded by federal highway safety dollars through the Illinois Department of Transportation, the grant will support increased traffic safety enforcement efforts aimed at saving lives and reducing crashes.

“We are grateful for this grant, which allows us to step up enforcement of impaired driving, seat belt, speeding and other traffic safety laws under the banners of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,’ ‘Click It or Ticket’ and ‘Drive High. Get a DUI,’” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “Our top priority is the safety of everyone on our roadways, and we will continue holding those who break the law accountable.”

The STEP grant year runs from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026. During this time, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will conduct additional enforcement operations, particularly during high-risk periods. These operations will focus on dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals and seat belt violations.

Key statewide campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” will be emphasized during some of the deadliest times of the year to raise awareness and encourage safer driving habits.

“These high-visibility efforts are part of our ongoing mission to keep Illinois roads safe for all,” VanVickle said.