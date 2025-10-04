Meridian Schools to address facility needs with Health and Life Safety projects, decides against referendum

The Meridian Community Unit School District will move forward with state-mandated Health/Life Safety projects to improve existing facilities after a recent community-wide survey indicated a lack of support for a bond referendum at this time, according to a news release.

The survey, conducted by the independent research firm School Perceptions, was designed to gather resident feedback on the district’s facility challenges and potential solutions.

The survey was completed by 822 residents, providing the Board of Education with guidance on facility planning. When asked for advice, a weighted analysis of residents showed 27.2% supported exploring a bond referendum to complete projects beyond the required HLS updates.

A specific proposal to build a new PK-5 elementary school through a $47.8 million bond referendum received weighted support from just 25.6% of residents. Support for smaller bond amounts was also below passing levels.

“We are incredibly grateful to the hundreds of community members who took the time to provide thoughtful feedback,” said Michael Plourde, Superintendent of Schools. “The message from the survey is clear: Residents value the high-quality education Meridian provides, but there is not an appetite for a tax increase to fund major new construction at this moment. The board is listening, and we will respect the community’s decision.”

Based on this feedback, the district will focus its capital improvement efforts on the legally required HLS projects. These facility updates, which the district will fund without a referendum, are necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. The scope of work across the district includes HVAC improvements, roofing system replacements, interior renovations, and site work, according to the release.

The survey also affirmed the community’s confidence in the district’s educational programs, the release said. A strong majority of respondents (84%) rated the district as “Great” or “Good” at delivering a high-quality education, placing Meridian in the 70th percentile when compared to other districts.

“Our priority is to be responsible stewards of both our financial resources and our school buildings,” Plourde said. “Proceeding with these necessary health and life safety projects allows us to address our most pressing facility needs while honoring the feedback we received from our taxpayers.”

Meridian Community Unit School District serves approximately 1,465 students in Stillman Valley, Davis Junction and Monroe Center.