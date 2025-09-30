OJHS Cross Country places 5th at Schmidt Invitational

The Oregon Junior High School cross country teams continue to impress this season, delivering strong performances at the Schmidt Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Fuller Forest Preserve.

Running a shortened 1.25-mile course under sunny skies, both the girls’ and boys’ teams proved their grit, teamwork, and determination.

The girls’ team placed an impressive fifth out of 12 teams, led by Kollins Anaya, who captured first place overall with a winning time of 7:29.72. Close behind were Marie Ramirez (22nd, 8:28.62) and McKenna Mosely (29th, 8:36.6), who ran nearly stride for stride. Rounding out the top five scorers were Mara Bell (46th, 9:14.1) and Presley Contreras (61st, 9:59.5), with strong support from Caroline Kaskavage (65th, 10:07.2) and Oakleigh Kiesling (93rd, 11:45.5).

On the boys’ side, the Hawks soared to a third place team finish out of 11 schools. Sixth grader Graham Kaskavage medaled with a sixth-place finish in 7:06.6, while fellow sixth grader Nicanor Anaya finished 17th in 7:25.6. Not far behind were Callum Groenhagen (19th, 7:34.2) and Luca Wesley (24th, 7:40.9), with Wesley Rogers (37th, 8:15.6) rounding out the scoring. Solid efforts by Weston Dillon (63rd, 9:31.0) and Hayden Roos (87th, 11:07.3) added depth to the boys’ lineup.

Coaches Nic and Emily Anaya expressed pride not just in the results, but in the heart these young athletes bring to the course.

“What inspires me most about this group is the way they push each other to be better,” Nic Anaya said. “Every practice and every race, they show up not just for themselves but for their teammates. That’s the kind of spirit that builds lifelong character – not just fast times.”

“These kids are learning that cross country is more than running – it’s about resilience, teamwork, and giving your best no matter the challenge,” Emily Anaya said. “Watching them rely on one another and rise to the occasion week after week has been nothing short of incredible.”