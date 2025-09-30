Forreston High School holds 2025 Homecoming festivities

The Forreston High School student body selected Hunter DeWall and Emma Hundertmark as Homecoming King and Queen. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

The 2025 Forreston High School Homecoming celebrated school spirit, creativity, and student leadership with a week of exciting events and impressive class floats.

The freshmen class presented a float with the theme, “King Cardinal Will Sink the Pirates.” Their advisers, Lynnette Frederick and Lorie Parker-Weinrich, guided the team to a second-place finish in the overall judging.

The sophomore class presented a float with the theme, “Pirates Go Under.” With the support of class advisers Carl Setterstrom and Jonathan Stauffer, the float earned third place in the judging.

The junior class presented a float with the theme, “Victory Shore.” Guided by class advisers Joel Tuten and Kyle Getz, the float received first-place honors.

The senior class presented a float with the theme, “Pirates Walk the Plank.” Under the direction of class advisers Anne Magarity and Keynon Janicke, the float earned fourth place in the judging.

Final class competition scores: Fourth place: Sophomore class – 3,350 points. Third place: Freshmen class – 3,500 points. Second place: Junior class – 4,800 points. First place: Senior class – 6,250 points.

Homecoming King and Queen: The student body selected Hunter DeWall and Emma Hundertmark as Homecoming King and Queen. They were officially crowned at the pep rally on Thursday night.

The 2025 Homecoming Court members were as follows: Seniors: Kailey Encheff, Brady Gill, Braelyn Kloster and Jakob Kobler. Juniors: Nevaeh Scheffner and Zakary Glick. Sophomores: Hannah Vinnedge and Brennan Byers. Freshmen: Faith Lemons and Gage Loomis. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

